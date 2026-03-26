They link lifting coercitive measures to economic recovery and public services.

On Monday, Venezuelans filled the main avenues of Caracas to demand the immediate lifting of U.S. economic sanctions against their country.

Diosdado Cabello, the secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), led the mobilization, emphasizing that removing U.S. sanctions is vital to fully restoring public services.

“Without the blockade, the Venezuelan state will be able to directly improve care in hospitals, the electrical system, and the country’s wage policy,” he said.

The peaceful protest began with a large gathering at Morelos Square in the Bellas Artes area, from where participants marched along Mexico and Universidad avenues to Caracas Square.

PSUV Mobilization Vice President Nahum Fernandez described the event as a reaffirmation of national sovereignty at a complex historical moment. He highlighted that popular unity is the central pillar for consolidating the economic growth projected in the Seven Transformations Plan (7T).

Participants voiced support for acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed office after U.S. bombings against the South American nation on Jan. 3. Rodriguez has maintained a firm diplomatic stance, recently urging the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions in order to normalize bilateral relations.

For the PSUV, Rodriguez’s leadership represents continuity of social programs amid external aggression. The march also served as a platform to denounce the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores by U.S. forces.

Protesters said Maduro remains unlawfully detained in New York and demanded his immediate release, calling his capture a flagrant violation of international law and regional peace.

Caracas Mayor Carmen Melendez said the resilience of the Venezuelan people is key to preserving internal peace despite provocations. She added that each day of mobilization is a victory against those seeking to impose a “chaos agenda” through economic pressure, and urged socialists to remain active in communities to defend gains in housing and social security.

PSUV spokespeople reiterated that Venezuela poses no threat to any country, describing it instead as a hardworking nation demanding respect for its self-determination. With a commitment to deepen the 7T plan, the ruling party said the path to lasting prosperity necessarily depends on ending global financial persecution.

(Telesur)