 UN Warns Ecuador’s States of Emergency Are Fueling Human Rights Abuses – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 26, 2026
Members of Ecuador’s Police and Army guard a street this Wednesday during the visit of the U.S. special envoy for the Americas Shield, Kristi Noem, to the Government Palace in Quito. Photo: EFE.

Members of Ecuador’s Police and Army guard a street this Wednesday during the visit of the U.S. special envoy for the Americas Shield, Kristi Noem, to the Government Palace in Quito. Photo: EFE.