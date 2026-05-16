Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil (right) and his Surinamese counterpart, Melvin Bouva (left), on a balcony at the Yellow House, headquarters of Venezuela's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, in Caracas on Friday, May 15, 2026. Photo: IG/@yvan.gilpinto.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil (right) and his Surinamese counterpart, Melvin Bouva (left), on a balcony at the Yellow House, headquarters of Venezuela's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, in Caracas on Friday, May 15, 2026. Photo: IG/@yvan.gilpinto.