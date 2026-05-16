Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil welcomed his Surinamese counterpart, Melvin Bouva, upon his arrival at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía on Friday. This official visit marks the first high-level engagement between the two nations under the administration of Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, who took office in July 2025.

Gil described the meeting as a vital step toward deepening mutually beneficial agreements in sectors critical to both peoples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yván Gil Pinto (@yvan.gilpinto)

“Your visit to Caracas is of utmost importance to our nations, as it leads us to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including diplomatic, commercial, agricultural, cultural, and others,” Gil stated via social media shortly after the arrival.

Strategic roadmap for regional integration

The working agenda for the visit aims to boost trade and establish a clear roadmap to enhance transport and tourism, leveraging the two nations’ geographical proximity and market complementarity. To facilitate these goals, a technical delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for the Caribbean Raúl Li Causi—who received Bouva in Maiquetía—will focus on advancing cooperation in:

• Fishing and agriculture: Technical exchanges to improve food security and production.

• Foreign trade: Streamlining trade protocols and market access.

• Infrastructure: Improving transport links to foster tourism and regional connectivity.

• Education: Focusing on Spanish language learning.

A legacy of Caribbean solidarity

The diplomatic encounter carries significant symbolic weight, coinciding with the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Paramaribo, which were established in November 1975. Official sources noted that this new cycle of cooperation reaffirms the strength of Caribbean solidarity and the political will of both governments to build a joint development bloc to address global challenges.

This visit follows a September 2025 meeting between Suriname’s minister of finance and planning, Adelien Wijnerman, and the Venezuelan ambassador to Suriname, Ayezim Flores Rivas. During those talks, both nations expressed a commitment to strengthening ties in oil, gas, and finance. Ambassador Flores Rivas notably offered Spanish-language training to Surinamese officials, characterizing the engagement as a “new beginning” for bilateral relations.

Common ground on territorial disputes

Beyond economic cooperation, both nations share a complex geopolitical reality regarding territorial disputes with Guyana. While Venezuela continues to defend its historical rights over the Essequibo territory, Suriname maintains its own claim over the New River Triangle, also known as the Tigri Area. This shared experience underscores the importance of the strategic alliance as both countries navigate issues of regional sovereignty and international law.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF