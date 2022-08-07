Two individuals of Venezuelan nationality, coming from Colombia and carrying highly explosive material, were captured this Saturday, August 6, in Táchira state of Venezuela. The explosives were allegedly going to be used for terrorist activities in Venezuela.

This was reported by Venezuelan Minister for the Interior and Citizen Security Remigio Ceballos Ichaso. He announced the names of the two detainees as Jecson Ricardo Cariel García and Verá Jackson Oswaldo.

#AUDIO📞| Vpdte. Sec. de Seguridad Ciudadana, @CeballosIchaso1 informó sobre la captura de dos ciudadanos venezolanos pertenecientes a una organización terrorista, quienes ingresaron material explosivos para generar actos de violencia y terror en el país. #Bricomiles1x10 pic.twitter.com/yOyPWoIz3d — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) August 6, 2022

The two were captured by the Bolivarian National Police Corps (CPNB) at the Colombia-Venezuela border, when they tried to enter from the Colombia side with several C4 plastic explosives of high destructive power.

🇻🇪 06Ago || En la investigación preliminar se descubrió que pertenecen a una organización terrorista dirigida por Jean Piero Osorio Ruiz, quien se encuentra en los EE.UU. y es miembro de una Organización denominada Movimiento Liberación-Resistencia avanzamos por la Vida y La Paz pic.twitter.com/RP5skuiFgj — @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) August 6, 2022

On preliminary interrogation, the two detainees revealed that they belong to a terrorist organization led by Jean Piero Osorio Ruiz, who is in the USA and is a member of a criminal organization called Liberation-Resistance Movement for Life and Peace (Movimiento Liberación-Resistencia avanzamos por la Vida y La Paz).

“The security forces are on alert,” Ceballos said to VTV on telephone. “On this occasion, in Táchira, where explosive material was found that could cause serious damage to human lives and public and private property.”

Ceballos added that with the detention of the two individuals, possible terrorist attacks in the Venezuelan territory have been averted. The detainees have also started to confess. “We remain alert for any action that may try to disrupt the peace of the Venezuelan people,” said the minister.

#AUDIO📞| Vpdte. Sec. de Seguridad Ciudadana, @CeballosIchaso1 hizo un llamado al pueblo venezolano a informar a través de Ven911 ante cualquier actividad de índole terrorista y todo delito grave que ponga en peligro la estabilidad del país. #Bricomiles1x10 pic.twitter.com/Sb8SkFw9Yn — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) August 6, 2022

He called on all Venezuelans to report any movement of suspicious persons they observe in their neighborhoods. “We continue to work in a coordinated manner to guarantee the peace and security of the people,” stated Ceballos.

(VTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

