Caracas, July 27, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Tuesday, July 27, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, instructed the Superior General Staff of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) to remain alert to terrorist threats being planned in Bogotá.

During the ceremony of transfer of command of the Bolivarian Navy and the Bolivarian Military Aviation, President Maduro gave instructions to the various national security bodies in this regard. He called on the police intelligence, counterintelligence, and the security system to be alert to ensure peace and security of the nation.

“Alert! They are conspiring with terrorists and traitors born in Venezuela to harm the Homeland, but no crime is perfect, and we will know how to neutralize, defeat and persecute the criminals who conspire against peace and stability,” the president said.

He urged the security forces to be vigilant to guarantee national stability, which has been achieved thanks to the strategies that have been implemented by the government in the matter of social, political and economic stability of the Venezuelan people.

“We do everything for the peace of Venezuela, for the right to happiness, tranquility, prosperity in these times of recovery and growth that our beloved Venezuela is experiencing,” the president emphasized, on the same day when it had been announced that the gross domestic product (GDP) of Venezuela grew by 12% in the first semester of 2022.

Cabello provides more information

On Monday, July 26, Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), announced that the fugitive from Venezuelan justice system Iván Simonovis, protected by US authorities and currently residing in the US, is in charge of coordinating destabilizing actions in Venezuela. Cabello referred to him as a “coward.”

“They have threatened us, and Iván Simonovis is out there building a group, he has come to hire some hitmen and Venezuelan mercenaries in Colombia, in the last days that remain of Iván Duque’s government,” ​​Cabello said during the press conference, attended by the PSUV national leadership.

Cabello added that in addition to planning assassinations, these terrorists are also planning to attack facilities of Venezuelan state oil company,Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), as well as the national electrical gird and the water supply system.

He stated that people like Simonovis “always put others in front, as shields; they are cowards. Simonovis is a coward and will never set foot in Venezuela.”

Simonovis was a star police office during the governments prior to Hugo Chávez. He was in jail for several years due to his responsibility in the 2002 coup d’etat against President Chávez. Many in Venezuela consider him a CIA asset.

In reference to recent talks between the Venezuelan and US governments, Cabello said, “We know who we are talking to. We can talk to anyone, but we know clearly that we are talking to the historical enemy of the free peoples of the world,” that is, imperialism in its different forms.

Cabello mentioned that President Maduro has great experience as a diplomat. At the moment, when leading the government and despite the fact that Maduro is underestimated nationally and internationally, he knows “the exact pulse of reality,” thus backing the president’s leadership and judgement over the recent dialogue started with some top US officials.

