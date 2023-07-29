The Venezuelan people paid home to one of Venezuela’s greatest children, Hugo Chávez, on the 69th anniversary of his birth on Friday, July 28, with deep love, loyalty and inevitable nostalgia.

At the Cuartel de la Montaña, Chávez’s resting place in Caracas, the national leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), together with the people of Caracas, held the commemorative events in his honor.

PSUV First Vice-President Diosdado Cabello, said that Comandante Chávez will always be remembered for his work to uplift the people.

“Wherever we are, we always remember you, we remember Hugo Chávez who is alive in the schools, in the barracks, in the baseball fields, in the streets,” Cabello said at the inauguration of the official event. “We remember Chávez who is working, who is in Aló Presidente [Chávez’s TV and radio program], Chávez who did not feel sorry for anything, Chávez who considered the people of his country as his family.”

He stated that all Venezuelans feel proud of having lived during Chávez’s time and of having known the second Venezuelan who changed the course of the continent.

“We feel proud for having lived in the times of Hugo Chávez,” Cabello said. “240 years ago, this land gave birth to a giant, on July 24, to father Bolívar; and 69 years ago, this land gave birth to another giant, Hugo Chávez.”

Venezuelan authorities remember Hugo Chávez

Earlier in the morning, President Nicolás Maduro wrote on social media that “the memory of Commander Hugo Chávez makes us look inside ourselves, makes us smile and brings tears to our eyes; his example and teachings are a powerful inspiring force for us and for all peoples who fight for a more just and humane world. Together with the people we say: Happy 69th Birthday Comandante!”

El recuerdo del Comandante Hugo Chávez nos hace mirarnos hacia adentro, nos provoca una sonrisa y nos saca una lágrima; su ejemplo y enseñanzas son una poderosa fuerza inspiradora para este y todos los pueblos que luchan por una humanidad más justa. Junto al pueblo decimos:… pic.twitter.com/qlJSXzYIuX — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 28, 2023

The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, remembered Chávez with a post on social media platforms. “The lightning of your name is the banner of our struggles. Happy Birthday, Chief,” Rodríguez posted on Twitter.

El relámpago de tu nombre es el estandarte de nuestras luchas. Feliz Cumpleaños, Jefe pic.twitter.com/Yx1XukEWO8 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) July 28, 2023

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that Chavez “was born to remain forever in the heart of the homeland.”

“For the love of a people, I will dedicate all my life, every last second of it, for the struggle for democracy and respect for human rights. I swear it.” And that is what our Comandante Chávez did, who was born to remain forever in the heart of the Homeland,” the Venezuelan VP wrote on social media.

“Toda mi vida y por amor a un pueblo, la dedicaré hasta el último segundo de ella, para la lucha por la democracia y el respeto de los derechos humanos. Yo lo juro”. Y así lo cumplió nuestro Cmdte. Chávez, quien nació para quedarse sembrado en el corazón de la Patria. pic.twitter.com/r1kdu5uQ4K — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) July 28, 2023

PSUV’s Diosdado Cabello also wrote on social media about President Chávez on his 69th birthday.

Con Chávez celebro la vida siempre, celebro el amor y la alegría, celebro la feliz coincidencia de vivir sus tiempos, también celebro el compromiso de defender su legado, desde donde nos cuidas mi querido Comandante, feliz cumpleaños, como te prometí un día Nosotros Venceremos!! — Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) July 28, 2023

“With Chávez I always celebrate life, I celebrate love and joy, I celebrate the happy coincidence of having lived during his times,” Cabello wrote. “I also celebrate the commitment to defend his legacy, from where you take care of us my dear Commander, happy birthday. As I promised you, We Shall Overcome!”

