The birthday of Hugo Chávez, leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, was commemorated by Latin American leaders on Friday, July 28.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called the late Venezuelan leader Cuba’s best friend.

“Cuba’s best friend was born on a day like today 69 years ago,” the Cuban president wrote on social media. “His passing, too early, still hurts, but we will always celebrate his life. For the great legacy he left in all of Our America: Congratulations Commander Chávez.”

El mejor amigo de #Cuba nació un día como hoy hace 69 años. Su ausencia, demasiado temprana, duele todavía, pero su vida la celebraremos siempre. Por el legado infinito que dejó en toda Nuestra América: #Felicidades Comandante Chávez pic.twitter.com/ypN95YHagi — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 28, 2023

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stated that Chávez was the leader of a true and profound revolution and is still “present among us.”

“Hugo Chávez, leader of a true and profound revolution, as Fidel called the transforming Bolivarian process, is present among us,” Rodríguez wrote on Twitter. “Each day of resistance of his people, who do not bow down before adversities, reaffirms the loyalty and commitment to his struggle.”

Hugo Chávez, líder de una Revolución verdadera y profunda, como definió Fidel al transformador proceso bolivariano, está presente entre nosotros. Cada jornada de resistencia de su pueblo🇻🇪, que no se doblega ante las adversidades, reafirma la lealtad y compromiso con su lucha. pic.twitter.com/CmV1XIG2si — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 28, 2023

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, released a letter of commemoration on the occasion of Chavez’s birthday.

“We walk together, President Commander Hugo Chávez, and with Nicolás and his people, we continue building the future in our homeland and in liberty, love, fraternity and solidarity,” reads the letter that was also signed by Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, remembered Chávez as “an immortal leader of the struggle for liberation from US interventionism in Latin America.”

“We commemorate together with the people of Venezuela, its president brother Nicolás Maduro and the social movements and revolutionary peoples of the Patria Grande the day of the birth of our Commander Hugo Chávez, immortal leader of the struggle for the liberation from US interventionism in Latin America and friend and consistent companion of the people of Bolivia,” Morales wrote in a Twitter post.

Conmemoramos junto al digno pueblo de #Venezuela, su presidente el hermano @NicolasMaduro y los movimientos sociales y pueblos revolucionarios de la #PatriaGrande el día del nacimiento de nuestro Comandante #HugoChávez, líder inmortal de la lucha por la liberación del… pic.twitter.com/bdccBxQyY9 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 28, 2023

“Brother Hugo Chávez offered his life to the struggle to make the ideals of the Liberator Simón Bolívar a reality, and strengthened with brother Commander Fidel Castro, the bases for the integration and liberation of Latin America,” Morales added.

Chávez led Venezuela from 1999 until his death on March 5, 2013, when he lost his long battle with cancer at the age of 59. Chávez was the founder of the Bolivarian Revolution, a movement that incorporates Simón Bolívar’s anti-imperialist vision with socialist ideology.

However, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa had not written anything on social media about Chávez’s birth anniversary at the time of writing this article.

