The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the economic cabinet to outline the roadmap for the Rebirth 2026 Executive Plan.

The main objective of the meeting held on Wednesday, June 17, was the strengthening of public policies for the recovery and economic prosperity of Venezuela.

The sectoral vice president of Economy and Finance, Calixto Ortega; the minister of Hydrocarbons, Paula Henao; and the minister of Economy and Finance, Anabel Pereira participated in the meeting.

PDVSA President Héctor Obregón, PDVSA Executive Vice President Jovanny Martínez, and the vice president of Finance of PDVSA, Christian Hernández, were also present.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the authorities discussed the roadmap of the Rebirth 2026 Executive Plan, which sets the guidelines for achieving national political peace, the definitive cessation of unilateral coercive measures, and the expansion of productive forces.

The statement mentioned that the economic cabinet discussed the 14 engines of the Bolivarian economic agenda, a diversification model to strengthen the Venezuelan economy and to transform the country into an exporting power.

The economy cabinet meeting occurs amid ongoing currency speculation and black market exchange rates distorting the inflationary situation in the country despite a major increase in available US dollars in the economy. In this scenario, the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the currency issuing authority, decided to introduce a $1,000/month withdrawal limit for each person on Monday, ostensibly to curb financial speculation. However, the decision was reversed within 48 hours, generating criticisms regarding the BCV’s lack of planning.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH