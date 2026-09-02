By Bruno Sgarzini – Sep 1, 2026

The Hanover Institute for Public Policy immediately caught attention; not because it published, in less than a month since its founding, more than 100 academic articles without sources to support its claims, nor because the majority of said articles focused on provocative questions such as How much Palestinian land has Israel appropriated?, Why is Israel considered an aggressor?, and Is there a policy of famine in Gaza?

More striking however, is that the institute appears in the official register of foreign agents in the United States, as an entity created by the advertising firm Piro Inc.

The information comes from a report presented by the Havas agency to US authorities, which details the funding, through Piro Inc, of at least a dozen articles from the Hanover Institute for “the creation and dissemination of factual, source-supported informational materials intended to educate the US public regarding Israel and related issues through publicly distributed content.”

A large part of the “academic works” are attached in the foreign influence report submitted by the company under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. And they seem to have been aimed at influencing the responses given about Israel by chatbots from AI companies like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, etc.

Piro Inc, among the services listed on its page, says: “We map every surface the models read. Reddit threads, YouTube transcripts, G2 reviews, publisher pages, forums, comparison sites, and we score each one by how much it actually shapes what the engines say about you. Not a vanity dashboard. A ranked map of real influence.”

Daniel Rosenberg, CEO of Piro Inc, explained in a LinkedIn post:

Every day, more buying journeys begin with an AI conversation instead of a Google search. If the models don’t understand your story, they’ll tell someone else’s…

…how do you make sure AI knows how to tell them?

We spent the last year searching for the best technical minds in the space, learning how AI models discover, evaluate, and synthesize information across the web.

Then we built a process that brings both disciplines together: identify where a brand’s narrative is thin, inconsistent, or missing, then strengthen the signals that shape how AI understands and explains it.

An investigation by 404 Media of three “academic” texts using the AI tool Pangram revealed that they were written by an AI and, apparently, are designed for chatbots to extract their data.

Up to this point, the story could be just another dystopian news piece about Israel’s desperate efforts to erase the memory of the genocide in Gaza. However, the official lobby register sheds light on Havas, an agency owned by the Bolloré family.

The patriarch of the family, Vincent Bolloré, controls French media outlets such as CNEWS, Europe 1, and is a shareholder of Canal+, known for promoting far-right pro-Israel panelists and Marine Le Pen.

The French broadcasting authority, Arcom, criticized the CNEWS channel for having biased content against Islam and migration and fined it $200,000 for airing opinions that blamed migrants for the riots after the PSG football team won the Champions League in 2025.

As for another of Bolloré’s channels, C8, Arcom revoked its license for not respecting “pluralism, editorial independence, and honesty,” after giving the channel 36 warnings and fining it 7.8 million euros for the far-right content of its main program, Touche pas à mon poste, hosted by Cyril Hanouna, one of the most influential far-right hosts in France.

Bolloré, considered a promoter of far-right figures, administers this Havas agency through his son, Yannick. The agency is responsible for channeling most of the lobbying money that the Israeli Government Advertising Agency (LaPam) allocates to the United States.

“The American firms being subcontracted by Havas are geared toward influencing the key demographics outlined by Netanyahu: Evangelical Christians, conservatives, and young people,” according to a report by the Quincy Institute.

And here are some interesting facts: among the many contracts signed by Havas, there are some like a $6 million contract with Clock Tower X LLC, owned by Brad Parscale, the publicist associated with Argentinian ultra-right political consultant Fernando Cerimedo and the digital strategy of Donald Trump.

The campaign under contract is intended to influence the opinion of the US Gen Z about Israel on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, podcasts, and other networks. Since 2023, Clock Tower has received more than $50 million from Havas: one of the current contracts is for $48 million to create pages that would influence the responses of AI chatbots about Israel.

Another contract was for sending text messages in 2025, associated with the organization Friends for Peace and Partners in Peace, where videos and messages promoting the Washington and Tel Aviv alliance were shared.

However, Havas’s effort has not been limited to just two companies: among the seven subcontracted to run influence campaigns is Show Faith by Works, owned by Chad Schnitger, who received $3.2 million to identify the main churches in southwestern United States in order to send advertising messages to their congregants after religious services.

Other subcontracted companies include Bridges Partners, to which Havas paid $900,000 for a campaign to recruit 18 US influencers to issue pro-Israel messages, and SKDKnickerbocker LLC, an advertising firm aligned with the Democratic Party, which received $600,000 for a bot campaign “to flood the zone” through various social media outlets, such as YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok “with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel message.”

All this framework shows a multi-level platform where Israel channels money to advertisers, marketing and communication agencies through a French company associated with a far-right figure. According to the Quincy Institute: “the Israeli government is spending tens of millions of dollars to influence the algorithms and feeds of social media users.”

If these campaigns are related to the circumstantial objectives of Israel in the United States, there is a question of whether in some Latin American countries the same pattern is not being repeated, where companies belonging to far-right figures are subcontracted for this.

This question arises especially because of the scandal created by the Cerimedo case.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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