By Bruno Sgarzini – Mar 4, 2026

For a long time there has been talk of “militant or political” journalism as one that is done under political ideals. According to the conventional commandment, for example, any report, opinion column, report, covering a social struggle or reporting an injustice is militant. Or convey an alternative version of the facts of a party or a political awning stigmatized by traditional media.

It is not militant journalism, for example, what the multimedia corporation Clarín does in Argentina when it talks about “youth crime,” while entire cities run out of factories and thousands of young people run out of the jobs of their parents and grandparents. There are no “militant” journalists among those who forget to talk about the ghost cities that are created in front of Argentine society with huge pockets of poverty.

Neither are television anchors living in closed neighborhoods and on the air avoid naming Milei’s labor reform that takes away rights from his colleagues who work as producers and cameramen.

It is not militant journalism that of international news agencies that talk about a Cuba that “murders members of a boat,” without contextualizing the weapons carried by its crew or the shots that they threw to the Cuban maritime guards.

It is not the ones who reverse the facts at convenience: if Cuban military opens fire in response, they kill, if US nationals spend months with air strikes against boats in the Caribbean, instead, they are “narcos killed” in a “US military operation.” There are no murders, no extrajudicial executions, only criminals, or “narcos,” who lose their lives in remote bombings.

If there is an oil spill, or the pollution of a river by a mining company, it is an “environmental accident” that goes against “business social responsibility.” “Non-militant” journalism has its own semantics; in Gaza there is no genocide, but a war against “Hamas.”

Maduro is the leader of the Los Soles Cartel, not a head of state, Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, a legitimate president, not a businessman suspected of using his banana company for drug shipments and signaled by a drug leader of having ordered the murder of presidential candidate Daniel Villavicencio.

Manuel López Obrador or Claudia Sheinbaum, are under “narco control,” but Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto had nothing to do with the links of their lieutenants with organized crime.

The killing of Ayatollah Khamenei is legitimate because it “murdered thousands of Iranians,” as well as an “attack on Tehran to destroy its nuclear program.” The United States and “Israel” “preemptively defend themselves” from Iran to avoid “being bombed in the future.”

But if Iran responds to rocket and drone shipments to US bases in seven countries, then that’s an “illegitimate and illegal” act that widens the conflict and puts the world at risk of a major war in the Middle East because of Tehran.

The cruel “Islamic ayatollah regime” cultivates with its actions “chaos and destruction,” while Trump and Netanyahu fight it and detain it with preemptive strikes. According to this journalism is an existential war between civilization and barbarism.

With each fact, the hierarchy is reorganized according to the circumstantial interests of this journalism, which is not militant, but “corporate.”

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/