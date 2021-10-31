Conviasa to Reactivate its Caracas-Madrid Air Route

On Friday, October 29, the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) announced the reopening of its Caracas-Madrid air route, as several international airlines that had closed operations due to the pandemic have been gradually reactivating their flight schedules.

This information was provided by the deputy minister of air transport and president of Venezuela’s national airline, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, in an interview with Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

However, Velásquez Araguayán pointed out that the reopening depends on the Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Attention and Control of COVID-19’s evaluation of the levels of contagion with respect to the implementation of the Mass Vaccination Plan, which aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of October.

On October 20, the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) authorized the reactivation of four Caracas-Madrid air routes for the Air Europa airline, scheduled to resume between November 2021 and January 2022.

Moreover, INAC maintains active flight routes to Panama, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Venezuela-Russia tourism exchange

During the interview, Velásquez Araguayán made reference to the tourist exchange program between Russia and Venezuela, since the Moscow-Caracas air route is now open.

Two Russian airlines have been in Venezuela since June, while a third is expected to arrive in December, which will strengthen the Venezuelan tourism industry.

Velásquez Araguayán also informed that domestic airlines have submitted their flight schedules to INAC, with diverse destinations within Venezuela for November and December, since now there is 90% reservation in all airlines.

Velásquez Araguayán highlighted that Conviasa now has ATR aircraft under maintenance, which are to provide service in the Trujillo and Mérida air routes.

Featured image: A plane belonging to the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa). File photo

