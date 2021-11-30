ALBA-TCP Secretary: ’12 Years After the Coup, These Elections are an Example of Courage and Resistance’

After her irreversible triumph in the presidential elections carried out on Sunday, the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, congratulated the first woman elected as President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro. Castro is the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, who was violently removed from power in 2009.

“We congratulate the resounding victory of the Honduran people, who have restored hope through these elections 12 years after the coup,” Llorenti wrote. “The first female President of Honduras, @XiomaraCastroZ, is an example of resistance and courage. Long live our great homeland!”

Felicitamos la contundente victoria del pueblo hondureño que recuperó la esperanza en las urnas después de 12 años del golpe de Estado.

La primera presidenta de Honduras, @XiomaraCastroZ, es ejemplo de resistencia y coraje.

¡Que viva la Patria Grande! pic.twitter.com/qSzdq0lpcK — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 29, 2021

According to the preliminary results reported by HispanTV this Monday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras had counted just over 50% of the ballots, which indicate that the representative of the Partido Libertad y Refundación [Liberty and Refoundation Party], Xiomara Castro, had obtained 53% of the votes and is leading the runner up, Nasry Asfura of the incumbent National Party, by 20 percentage points.

Under the leadership of Castro’s husband, Manuel Zelaya, Honduras had aligned itself closely with Venezuela, joining ALBA-TCP in 2008. However, Honduras was withdrawn after the 2009 coup d’état, in which Zelaya was abducted by Honduras’ military in the middle of the night and flown to Costa Rica.

Featured image: Xiomara Castro amongst her supporters. Photo: Alba Ciudad.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

