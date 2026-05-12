Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— On Tuesday, Venezuela issued a formal protest of remarks made by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, characterizing them as unbecoming of his office and contrary to UN principles of objectivity, impartiality, and good faith. The protest centers on Guterres’ recent comments regarding the January 3 US invasion of Venezuela and the subsequent abduction of President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil released a statement asserting that the secretary-general’s declarations reflect a “progressive deterioration” of a UN General Secretariat that has proven incapable of contributing effectively to global peace. FM Gil highlighted a perceived double standard in the UN’s leadership, noting that while the secretary-general maintains a stance of silence or ambiguity regarding the genocide against the Palestinian people by “Israel” and the application of unilateral coercive measures against sovereign nations, he has echoed narratives that interfere in Venezuelan internal affairs.

Deterioration of neutrality

The controversy stems from statements Guterres made on Monday during a press conference initially focused on the situation in Cuba. When asked about the possibility of interventions similar to the January “flash bombing” operation—in which US forces killed more than 100 people and abducted the Venezuelan head of state—Guterres suggested that internal “complicity” facilitated the event.

“In Venezuela, to be honest, we witnessed a military operation against Maduro, but I have the impression that there was significant complicity within the Venezuelan political system,” Guterres stated.

The administration of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez responded forcefully, and many analysts accused the secretary-general of replicating an unconfirmed version of events promoted by the mendacious White House to weaken the elected Chavista leadership that maintains control of Venezuela’s government.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry noted that the United Nations is facing a “profound erosion of its credibility,” arguing that the secretary-general has failed to maintain the balance required by Article 100 of the UN Charter, which mandates neutrality and independence.

The January 3 invasion

The events of January 3, 2026, remain a central point of contention between Caracas and the UN. Following the US military operation that captured President Maduro, the constitutional chamber of Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the role of acting president. While Guterres initially expressed alarm over the “dangerous precedent” set by the US action, without pushing for material actions, his recent comments suggesting internal collusion have been received by Caracas as a betrayal of international law.

The full unofficial translation of the statement follows:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its firm protest against the statements made by the secretary-general of the United Nations, António Guterres, regarding the Venezuelan State, considering that they contain statements unbecoming of his high office and contrary to the principles of objectivity, prudence, impartiality, and good faith established in the Charter of the United Nations.

These statements reflect the progressive deterioration of a General Secretariat incapable of contributing effectively to peace and the resolution of the major conflicts that are currently shaking humanity. While the genocide against the Palestinian people, the expansion of wars, and the application of unilateral coercive measures against sovereign peoples persist, the General Secretariat maintains a stance of silence or ambiguity that weakens its moral authority.

Never before has the United Nations faced such a profound erosion of its credibility with the peoples of the world. The secretary-general has been unable to guarantee balance and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter in the face of current global challenges.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela recalls that Article 100 of the Charter of the United Nations obliges the secretary-general to act with neutrality, impartiality, and independence, preserving the legitimacy of the organization and respect for International Law.

Caracas, May 11, 2026

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL