Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez dismissed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claims regarding a supposed $100 million humanitarian aid offer to the island, labeling it a “fable” and a “lie” from Washington.

FM Rodríguez made the statement on tuesday, May 12, after Rubio’s recent press conference, where he had claimed that Washington had made the sum available, but the Cuban government was actively obstructing its distribution to the population.

Rodríguez expressed his profound skepticism, highlighting the lack of transparency surrounding the purported aid.

Somebody should ask the #US Secretary of State about the fable of the alleged offer of 100 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to #Cuba which no one knows about. It would be good to know who in particular would contribute the money, if this would be delivered in cash to… pic.twitter.com/JShBHnmsMS — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 12, 2026

“It would be good to know who in particular would contribute the money,“ he asked, demanding concrete details that remain conspicuously absent.

The Cuban foreign minister also pressed for clarification on the precise nature of the assistance, asking “if this would be delivered in cash to cover basic needs, such as fuels, food and medicines or if it would be a material aid.” He went on to question what products could be purchased and “what company or agency these products would be bought from,” referring to potential profiteering or ulterior motives.

Rodríguez insisted on further specifics: “It will also be convenient to know how would this aid be distributed in Cuba and when will it be officially offered to the Cuban authorities.” He wanted to know the genuine intent behind the US proposition, posing a series of questions: “Would it be a donation, a scam or a dirty business to curtail our independence? Wouldn’t it be easier to lift the siege on fuels?”

These inquiries unequivocally signal Cuba’s deep-seated distrust of Washington’s motivations, particularly in the context of decades of US economic sanctions and blockades that significantly impact the island’s ability to acquire essential resources.

The Cuban government consistently advocates for an end to these unilateral measures, arguing that they are the primary impediment to its development and the well-being of its citizens.

Previous aid reviewed

The Cuban foreign minister’s assertions build upon previous instances concerning US assistance to Cuba. Earlier this month, on May 6, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío provided an update where he explained that “of the $3 million in aid that the US government promised in October, to be sent and distributed by the Catholic Church, individual bags of food and hygiene items, plus other materials that are always appreciated, valued at $2.5 million, have arrived in the country.” This prior instance establishes a clear precedent of how US assistance has been channeled to Cuba through non-governmental religious organizations.

Fernández de Cossío further clarified that “publicly, the US has also announced, for months, another $6 million in aid, also to be sent and distributed by the Catholic Church. No one in Cuba has objected to receiving this aid, for which we maintain communication with the Church and its representatives, while the delivery of the aforementioned aid is awaited.” This statement unequivocally reaffirms Cuba’s readiness to accept legitimate humanitarian aid, provided it adheres strictly to established international protocols and respects national sovereignty.

Cuba consistently calls for direct engagement and a sincere dedication to alleviating the people’ssuffering, rather than utilizing aid as a veiled instrument of political pressure. The persistent demand for the lifting of the fuel blockade, a measure that gravely affects the daily lives of Cubans across all sectors, further illustrates Havana’s primary focus on tackling the fundamental causes of economic hardship and ensuring genuine support for its citizens. The Cuban government maintains that real humanitarian aid would involve dismantling the punitive US economic policies that obstruct its access to vital resources.

(Telesur English)