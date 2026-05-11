Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández is escorted by Honduran police to be extradited to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking on April 21, 2022, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Photo: Jorge Cabrera/Getty Images/file photo.

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández is escorted by Honduran police to be extradited to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking on April 21, 2022, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Photo: Jorge Cabrera/Getty Images/file photo.