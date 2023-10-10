The heads of state and/or foreign ministers of 12 countries will meet on October 22 at a Presidential Summit on Migration to be held in Palenque, Mexico, confirmed the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

AMLO explained that representatives from Ecuador, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, Costa Rica, and Panama were invited to the meeting. The attendance of Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro’s and that of Guatemala’s president remain to be confirmed.

AMLO pointed out that these 12 countries, including Mexico as host, remain committed to the migration issue in the region—some as senders and others as transit routes.

During a press conference held this Monday and reviewed by the Prensa Latina agency, AMLO explained that issues related to migration will be discussed at the meeting. He also announced that they will treat everything related to poverty within the spirit of operating as good neighbors.

Jumping to a related topic, he insisted that all countries, without exclusion, must be invited to the Summit of the Americas when the 10th edition is called so that it truly complies with its title.

The matter came up when AMLO was asked if he would attend the meeting of the alliance of Pacific Countries on November 14 and 15, as the coup president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, is currently pro tempore head of the alliance. Boluarte said that she was not planning to go, but US President Biden insisted that she attend; as a result, she reconsidered her decision.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

