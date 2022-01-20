Anti-Chavista Economist Demonstrates Link Between Illegal Sanctions & Drop in Oil Production

A recent study by anti-Chavista economist Francisco Rodríguez confirmed the negative effects that illegal sanctions imposed by the United States government had on the drop in Venezuelan oil production from 2017 to 2020.

Rodríguez mentioned via Twitter that he was interviewed by renowned US journalist Anya Parampil, during which he summarized the conclusions of his report, “Sanctions, Economic Actions and the Venezuelan Crisis.”

The director of the Petróleo por Venezuela Foundation stated that the document addresses the financial impact of unilateral coercive measures. It also outlines recommendations to protect Venezuelans from the harmful effects of the economic measures.

For her part, the Washington DC-based journalist Parampil expressed on her Twitter account that “Rodríguez demonstrates how [illegal] sanctions caused a sharp drop in oil production and refutes the arguments used to overshadow the impact of the sanctions.”

A “smoking gun”

Among Parampil’s comments regarding the interview, she called the report a “smoking gun,” constituting irrefutable evidence of Washington’s responsibility in the Venezuelan oil drop in recent years, finally reverted in the last quarter of 2021.

As Parampil pointed out, each drop in crude oil production corresponded to a new sanction imposed by the United States government, beginning with the drop in oil production registered in 2016.

“Impossible to look at this data produced by Francisco Rodríguez and deny that sanctions are the driving force behind a drop in Venezuelan oil production,” wrote Parampil.

Comparing Venezuela to 36 other oil producers, @frrodriguezc finds the only country that suffered a drop similar to Venezuela was Yemen, “whose oil fields were the target of a Saudi bombing campaign” Sanctions caused a collapse only seen “when armies blow up oil fields” pic.twitter.com/yOpi37ZlHn — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) January 18, 2022

Likewise, the journalist referred to how Francisco Rodríguez determined that after financial sanctions issued in 2017, Venezuelan oil joint ventures with prior access to financing suffered disproportionately compared to those without such access.

When comparing Venezuela with 36 other oil producers , the economist determined that the only country that suffered a drop similar to that of Venezuela was Yemen, “whose oil fields were the target of a Saudi bombing campaign.”

