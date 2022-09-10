By Edu Montesanti – Sep 7, 2022

As debate and mass manifestations in Argentina pro-Cristina Kirchner are increasing, taking an interesting, necessary form, key facts are coming to light. It’s not true outside of Argentina.

For instance:

a- Questions have been raised across the country about Kirchner’s safekeeping, by the Federal Police: how could a guy – in this case, Fernando Sabag – go too close like that, with a pistol, to her head? Really puzzling;

b- Other puzzling questions, with strong criticism: how could investigators, who handled the attacker’s cellphone, have made it reset to zero, like a brand-new one so removing its records? At a given moment, before being permitted to, the envelope “protecting” the cellphone was open: who did open it, and why? In the same way, the route of the cell phone is still a mystery.

Gregorio Dalbón, Kirchner’s lawyer, has said: “All of them who touched the cell phone will be held accountable for it”;

c- The DNA of Sabag was detected in the weapon, as four friends of him are being investigated, with their cell phones seized;

d- It has been confirmed that Sabag’s girlfriend, arrested last Sunday, was at the place of the crime. She had denied it, and before being arrested denied that she was his girlfriend as they used to live together; she said she never knew he had weapons and several bullets in their small house;

e- A far-right leader has been jailed in La Plata city, praising Sabag’s crime. With his arrest, it’s been uncovered a neo-Nazi group, to which he belongs, called Cultural Center Kyle Rittenhouse storing a couple of heavy weapons.

Enough reasons for world news, and many investigative reports.

Not for the media dictatorship.

The world media is absolutely silent: it was limited to publishing, in the first two days after the assassination attempt against the Argentine Vice-President, images of the pistol on her face.

Something enough to shake the world, or is there anyone waiting for the next attempt to be successful, to then publish “sensational” reports?

All of them holding hands, faithfully devoted to forgetting the crime against Cristina Kirchner, or at best, not depicting it like it is: a byproduct of the hatred spread that takes place across the world.

Amidst this paradox, considering what’s going on in Argentina and abroad, it’s interesting to highlight what said the Argentine journalist Victor Hugo Morales, on his radio show La Mañana last Tuesday: “This mafia [the mainstream Argentine media] is the one that puts together the entire garbage dump that journalism has become.”

Approaching in depth the developing stories related to the murder attempt against Vice-President Kirchner, or even just the attempt itself in its broad context would mean, for the global media, to see itself in the mirror.

So, they have “much more important things” to care about right now.

EM/OT

