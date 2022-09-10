On Friday, September 9, President Nicolás Maduro announced that the Venezuela-Colombia border will open from September 26.

He also announced that flights will resume on the Caracas-Bogotá and Valencia-Bogotá routes.

“I am very happy to announce that starting from September 26, we will jointly open the border between Venezuela and Colombia,” the president wrote on Twitter. “In addition, we will resume flights between Caracas–Bogotá and Valencia–Bogotá. The exchange and cooperation between our peoples are starting off on the right path.”

The President of Colombia Gustavo Petro confirmed through a message on his Twitter account his government’s commitment to reestablishing friendly relations with Venezuela. He also confirmed the date of the border reopening as well as the resumption of flight connections and cargo transportation between the two neighboring countries.

“On September 26 we will open the border between Colombia and Venezuela,” President Petro wrote. “As a first step, the airline connections and cargo transport between our countries will be resumed. We confirm the government’s commitment to reestablishing brotherly relations.”

Great news for Venezuela and Colombia

“The opening of the border between Venezuela and Colombia is great news for our peoples,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría said this Friday.

He also highlighted the political will of the governments of Venezuela and Colombia as a key factor for the rapprochement of the two nations.

“The political will of our presidents has been the key to this new beginning in the economic, social and human rapprochement. Two peoples who are brothers and sisters are determined to move forward,” the Venezuelan minister added.

Featured Image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) shakes hands with Colombia’s new Ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti, after a meeting at Miraflores Palace. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

