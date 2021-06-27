Attack or False Flag Operation? Iván Duque Denounces ‘Attack’ on his Helicopter Near Paramilitary Stronghold of Cúcuta

In the midst of disbelief and comments that cast doubt on the veracity of the event, Colombian President Iván Duque decried that he was the victim of an alleged attack in which the helicopter in which he was traveling was shot at multiple times from the ground.

Colombian media spread the version that the presidential aircraft, a US-made Blackhawk combat helicopter, had received 6 bullet holes.

Helicopter carrying Colombia's President Duque struck by bullets in attack https://t.co/wMYDRTpDlG pic.twitter.com/c0GTH3KaXx — Press TV (@PressTV) June 26, 2021

The official report states that there were no fatalities or injuries among those who were traveling in the helicopter, on board of which were also the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, and the Governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano.

RELATED CONTENT: Colombia: Analyzing the Strike from the Peoples’ Congress

Medios Colombianos YA Afirman el"presunto Atentado"a Ivan Duque(presunto digo Yo)me recuerda Los Falsos Positivos de Uribe para generar Terror y luego aplicar su "Seguridad Democrática".No faltan en culpar a Venezuela🇻🇪Acaba de estar el Alm.Craig Faller🇺🇲🇨🇴en la Frontera. #25Jun https://t.co/3cOcik0oXd pic.twitter.com/TY5YfcMy9D — Daniel Quintero 🆗 (@dquinterotv10) June 25, 2021

The attack against the Colombian presidential helicopter is alleged to have occurred after Duque had participated in a political activity in the town of Sardinata, in Catatumbo, and then had traveled to the city of Cúcuta in the department of Norte de Santander.

Esto huele a falso positivo pero por si acaso @IvanDuque tiene a Súper Leopoldo…https://t.co/WOjvBE60Qi pic.twitter.com/XU3nZIGKC1 — Steph Arjona (@Smmar4F) June 25, 2021

”Coward”

Later, Colombian President Iván Duque appeared in a video released by the presidency of the Republic of Colombia, in which he denounced the incident as a ”cowardly attack that left bullet holes on the presidential helicopter.”

He added in his speech that his administration will continue to fight organized crime groups that operate in his country. ”We will continue working every day and demonstrating that the State is present anywhere in the territory,” he insisted.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Minister for Defense: ‘Craig Faller’s Visit to Area Bordering Colombia an Act of Destabilization’ (+Guyana)

He also announced that he issued instructions to the security forces to go ”after those who fired at the aircraft.” He emphasized on ensuring that Colombia remains strong in the face of crime, disregarding the fact that vast areas of its territory are occupied by paramilitary gangs and guerrilla groups.

In recent months, there have been increasing complaints that the Duque administration has abandoned the border regions with Venezuela, making it easier for Colombian terrorist groups to move freely in the corridors used for drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

"Quiero una vez más reiterar este mensaje: aquí no nos amedrentan con violencia ni con actos de terrorismo, Colombia es fuerte para enfrentar estas amenazas. Seguiremos trabajando y demostrando que el Estado hace presencia en cualquier lugar del territorio" Presidente @IvanDuque — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) June 25, 2021

Blame Venezuela

Since the very first moment that the news of the supposed attack was made public, right wing ”influencers” on social media networks started to spread the story that Venezuela was behind the incident, despite the fact that it had occurred in an area (near Cúcuta) completely under the control of right wing paramilitary groups with deep links to Duque’s godfather Álvaro Uribe, former president of Colombia.

Wow…at first we gave it the benefit of the doubt but it is clear now that we are in front of a new homemade false flag operation. Colombian right wingers in their desperation are accusing VENEZUELAN ARMY of a fake assassination attempt against #DuqueMentiroso #FalsoPositivo https://t.co/qLubsX2d1Z — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) June 26, 2021

On Saturday afternoon the narrative reached a new level when Colombian parliamentarian María del Rosario Guerra from the Centro Democratico party—incidentally founded by Álvaro Uribe—posted ”evidence” pointing at the Venezuelan Army, with some photos of two automatic rifles and other equipment allegedly belonging to FANB personnel who, in their infinite inefficiency, had left behind the weapons at the scene of crime.

Featured image: The Colombian presidential helicopter that was allegedly attacked near Cúcuta, an area largely control by pro-government paramilitary criminal gangs. Photo courtesy of NBC.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC