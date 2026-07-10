Carriers continue operating from alternate airports while authorities work to restore the main international gateway.

On Thursday, most international airlines resumed flights to Venezuela but continued operating from alternate airports while awaiting the reopening of Maiquetia International Airport, which remains temporarily out of service after sustaining damage from June earthquakes.

The airport in the city of Valencia, the capital of Carabobo state, has become the main contingency hub with 64 weekly flights, according to the Association of Airlines in Venezuela (ALAV).

Panama’s Copa Airlines operates 21 weekly flights from Valencia to Panama, while Colombia’s Avianca operates 14 weekly flights to Bogota. Spain’s Iberia, Air Europa (four) and Plus Ultra (four) also operate flights to Madrid. Plus Ultra also flies once a week to Tenerife.

On July 13, TAP Air Portugal will provisionally resume its flights to Venezuela through Valencia Airport. Venezuelan carriers Conviasa, Estelar, Rutaca, and Turpial, as well as Colombia’s Wingo, also operate flights to Valencia.

Barcelona Airport, in Anzoategui state, ranks second in air traffic activity with 25 weekly flights jointly operated by Laser, which leads with 16 weekly flights to Miami, Madrid, and Santo Domingo; Avior, with three flights to Bogota and two to Medellin; Copa Airlines, with two flights to Panama; and LATAM Airlines, with two flights to Bogota.

#WeStandWithVenezuela | Acting President Delcy Rodríguez held a virtual meeting with representatives from the 87 active temporary camps across Venezuela, emphasizing continued coordination and comprehensive assistance for families affected by the earthquakes.#Venezuela… pic.twitter.com/ZQRLzFcC6w — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 9, 2026

From the city of Maracaibo, in Zulia state, Avianca operates seven weekly flights to Bogota and Copa Airlines operates six weekly flights to Panama, while American Airlines will begin operating seven weekly flights to Miami starting July 14.

The two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 forced the temporary closure of Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia because of damage to its facilities.

On Monday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said her country expects to resume some commercial flights soon using a parallel runway at Maiquetia.

While inspecting recovery work at the airport, she announced an “immediate plan to resume” commercial airline operations as soon as possible. Earlier, Rodriguez also announced an international partnership to restore Maiquetia International Airport, which she said would be ready this week.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela stands at 3,811, while the number of injured remained at 16,740, according to the latest official update released Wednesday.

(teleSUR)