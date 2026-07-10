The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, holds a meeting with the in-charges of the temporary camps and homes affected by the June 24 double earthquake, July 8, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, holds a meeting with the in-charges of the temporary camps and homes affected by the June 24 double earthquake, July 8, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.