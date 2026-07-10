During a video meeting with the leadership of the temporary camps responsible for housing those affected by the June 24 double earthquake, the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the start of direct international efforts to recover the country’s financial resources frozen abroad and allocate them to emergency response.

“Among other measures, I have decided to send a letter to the King of England to release the gold that is being held in the Bank of England. That gold belongs to our people, and that gold should be used to address the terrible, tragic consequences of this double earthquake,” she said.

Rodríguez also highlighted the progress made in the conversations with international financial organizations. “Yesterday, I had a call with the director of the International Monetary Fund, whom I thank for her attention and understanding in releasing Venezuela’s blocked resources,” she said, reaffirming that the absolute priority of the Venezuelan government is to guarantee the protection and housing of the people.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ