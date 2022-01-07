Capriles Questions the ‘Leadership’ of the Opposition in Venezuela

By admitting that the current opposition “leadership” is not a real alternative in Venezuela’s political arena, the far-right spokesman Henrique Capriles Radonski reacted this Wednesday, January 5, after the announced extension of the self-appointed “interim government” of Guaidó and the begining of the second term of the legitimate National Assembly, chaired by Jorge Rodríguez.

In this sense, Capriles, who is a staunch opponent of the Bolivarian Revolution, also strongly criticizes the illegal actions of his former partners (Leopoldo López, Julio Borges and Guaidó). For this reason, he mentioned socio-economic indicators, noting that in 2022 “this political group cannot continue living in an echo chamber. ”

“Venezuelan speaks and we cannot keep looking sideways. Accompanying, helping, proposing and fighting with Venezuelans on the basis of reality and the truth must be a priority; perhaps this will allow us to once again be an alternative that arouses the interest of the majority,” he wrote.

Likewise, he reiterated that in the new year he will insist there be “real changes” in Venezuela’s political scene, beyond speeches that only concern a small part of the leadership. “We will make every effort in that direction.”

The unloved

In recent times, Capriles Radonski has received expressions of repudiation from militant sectors of Chavismo but also from citizens who sympathize with the right and who in other times had supported him. All this for moving away from the current that Guaidó represents and criticizing the violent and illegal actions that he promotes.

In this way, he is seen as “ill-liked” by those sectors that constantly call for abstention, that ask for foreign intervention and that applaud the continuity of an “interim government” in Venezuela.

However, also in sectors of Chavismo he is remembered as one of the main architects of the coup d’état of April 2002, when he personally, as mayor of the Baruta municipality, in the metropolitan area of Caracas, led the assault on the Cuban embassy in Caracas, during the persecution against revolutionary leaders.

He is currently part of the opposition faction in Venezuela that considers Juan Guaidó’s self-appointed “administration” a failure. Capriles even recently declared that ” what they call interim government died on April 30, 2019. There they gave it a Christian burial.”

