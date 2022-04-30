Caribbean Countries Protest Sectarianism at Summit of the Americas

At least 14 Caribbean countries will be absent from the upcoming Summit of the Americas as a protest measure against the exclusion of the representatives of Venezuela and Cuba, which the host country US has decided in accordance with the proposal of a group of US Congressmen. This was declared by the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the United States and to the Organization of American States (OAS), Sir Ronald Sanders.

“If Cuba is not invited to the Summit of the Americas, 14 Caribbean states won’t go,” said Sanders. “Same as if Guaidó is continued to be recognized, a number of Caribbean states won’t go.”

RELATED CONTENT: Díaz-Canel Denounces Cuba’s Exclusion from Summit of the Americas

He further stated that the Summit of the Americas, an international forum, is not an exclusive meeting under the control of the White House. Therefore, the Washington administration cannot get to decide who to invite and who to exclude.

This morning Sir Ronald Sanders,

Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US and OAS, in discussing US-Caribbean Relations thus far with Biden in power noted that: “If Cuba isn’t invited to Summit of Americas, 14 Caribbean states won’t go.” https://t.co/i6shKQo8Es — Tamanisha J John (@TamanishaJohn) April 28, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Cancels SVG’s PetroCaribe Debt in Full

Regional solidarity

During the last 20 years, the presence of Caribbean countries in the international geopolitical scene has become more visible. This has also been reflected in the framework of the Summit of the Americas, especially in its most recent editions.

The governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba have denounced Washington’s intention to weaponize diplomacy and to block the access of the countries to the Ninth Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles, California, during June 8-10.

Regarding the exclusion of Cuba and Venezuela, the ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda stated that “although the host country has traditionally been able to invite a high-ranking representative from a territory that is not a member state, it is not acceptable to exclude one that belongs to the organization.”

Featured image: The Secretariat of the Caribbean Community, in Georgetown, Guyana. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.