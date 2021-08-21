CNE: Schedule for 21N Regional Elections Progressing Positively

On Friday, August 20, Tania D’Amelio, member of the board of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, informed on her Twitter account that “59% of the activities in the electoral schedule have been completed ahead of the scheduled November 21 regional and municipal mega-elections.”

In another Tweet, D’Amelio stated that the president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, and other members of the CNE evaluated the progress so far in regard to the schedule for the mega-elections.

The CNE also reported that, in accordance with the electoral schedule, from June 1 to July 15, new voters were registered in the Electoral Registry, and voters who names were already in the rolls updated their data.

Moreover, on August 17, the Civil and Electoral Registry Commission received the final report of the Preliminary Electoral Registry Audit, which will be used during the upcoming regional and municipal elections.

“We are satisfactorily completing the audit in accordance with the electoral schedule,” informed CNE rector Alexis Corredor. “The audit has shown that more than 90% of Venezuelan voters are satisfied with the voting center to which they have been assigned.”

Furthermore, the CNE has begun preparations to present to the political parties and to the Venezuelan people, on August 26, the final Electoral Registry that will be used for the November 21 elections.

