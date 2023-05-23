The measure responds to a massacre in the southwest of the country.

On Monday, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced the suspension of the ceasefire agreement with the dissident groups of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (EMC-FARC). This occurred after a massacre, in which four children died, took place in the department of Putumayo (in the southwest of Colombia) .

“… The bilateral ceasefire that currently existed with this armed group in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare, and Putumayo is suspended and all offensive operations are reactivated,” read a statement from President Petro.

“Yesterday, reports emerged of the murder of four minors by the Carolina Ramírez front of the Estado Mayor Central [Central Command Structure], a guerrilla group, in the department of Putumayo,” read Petro’s statement. An atrocious fact that casts doubt on the will to build peace in the country. There is no justification for this kind of crime.”

“Today, after listening to delegates from the communities and from the Extraordinary Security Council —and due to the serious violation of international human rights by this illegal organization, added to other facts that generate uncertainty and anxiety in the population—the Government made the unilateral decision to partially suspend the effects of Decree 2656 of 2022,” Petro added.

In the text, it is indicated that the decision will become effective over the next 72 hours.

“In addition, the EMC-FARC is invited to ratify the participation of its delegates in the local mechanisms in which the ceasefire remains in force,” stated President Petro. “We have verified the détente that has been achieved in other territories where the EMC-FARC operates, out of respect for the ceasefire…”

FARC dissidents allege noncompliance by the Colombian government

The Carolina Ramírez front of the EMC-FARC stated that there were breaches by the military forces of the state. Similarly, it warned that “the unilateral break will unleash war and the death, the wounded, and the prisoners, will multiply, contrary to a policy of total peace,” reported the local press, quoted by Sputnik.

On December 31, President Petro announced a ceasefire with various armed factions, including dissidents from the former FARC, for a period of six months.

