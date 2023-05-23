The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, did not meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, when attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The British outlet Financial Times, citing reliable sources, reported this Sunday that when Zelensky was asked if he was disappointed that the meeting with Lula did not take place at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the Ukrainian president replied: “I think he [Lula] must be disappointed.”

Cuando le preguntaron a Zelensky si estaba decepcionado de que la reunión con Lula no se dio (en #G7Summit donde coincidieron), respondió: "Creo que el decepcionado debe ser él". https://t.co/E7TT5scaYu — Dolia Estévez (@DoliaEstevez) May 21, 2023

According to an individual familiar with the conversation, French President Emmanuel Macron even made a personal request for Lula to agree to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

However, several Brazilian officials dismissed the idea that Lula had rejected such a meeting, arguing that there was simply a scheduling conflict. In fact, they pointed out that the parties did not have a suitable agenda over which to hold a meeting.

AGORA: Volodymyr Zelensky, presidente da Ucrânia, participa da mesma reunião do G7 em que está o presidente Lula. Alguns líderes cumprimentaram o presidente ucraniano. Na transmissão oficial, Chefe de Estado brasileiro permaneceu sentado. pic.twitter.com/nhAGAah6fe — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) May 21, 2023

In a press conference held this Monday in Hiroshima, Lula criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its inability to prevent the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

“If the Council had functioned properly, Ukraine’s war with Russia might not have broken out,” said Lula. “If the Council had the strength to negotiate.”

Lula has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to dialogue and political negotiation to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Likewise, he has urged the United States to stop inciting the war in Ukraine and strive for peace.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

