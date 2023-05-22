The foreign ministers of Iran and Venezuela have advocated the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil discussed the latest developments in improving bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The parties have expressed the willingness of Tehran and Caracas to take serious and constructive steps to expand and strengthen cooperation, especially in commercial and economic areas.

During Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s visit last year by to the Iranian capital of Tehran, the two countries consolidated their strategic alliance with a 20-year cooperation agreement covering the tourism, food, defense, and oil sectors, among others.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DD/KZ

