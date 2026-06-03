On Tuesday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed his strong disagreement with recent statements by Chilean President José Antonio Kast, who referred to the island’s governance system as a “dictatorship” and expressed his support for a US military attack against Cuba.

The Cuban foreign minister described Kast’s statements as a dangerous and confrontational attitude, arguing that Kast’s words demonstrate a shameful subordination to imperial dictates, a contempt for international law, and a disregard for the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

No sorprende que @PresidenteKast hable de dictaduras en América Latina y el Caribe, pues él las conoce muy bien, al haber apoyado la que usurpó violentamente el poder y gobernó su país por casi veinte años, provocando muertes, desapariciones y mucho daño al pueblo chileno. Como… — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 2, 2026

The island’s top diplomat recalled Kast’s political past as a overt supporter of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), noting that the current Chilean president backed this military regime that violently usurped power in his own country for nearly two decades, causing deaths, disappearances, and significant harm to the people of Chile.

Additionally, Rodríguez emphasized that Cuba does not represent any threat to the US and reaffirmed that his country will maintain its historical position of advocating for respect and peaceful coexistence among nations and condemning any form of external interference.

The minister concluded by stating that the declarations made by Kast do not correspond to the true feelings of the Chilean people, with whom Cuba maintains deep and historic ties of solidarity and mutual friendship.

A US imperialist military intervention in Cuba is, according to the Cuban government, a tangible possibility that represents a great danger to the socialist nation. On numerous occasions, US authorities have expressed their belligerent intention to “take control of Cuba.”

Along the same lines, the island’s leaders warned of a “bloodbath” and incalculable consequences for the region if a military intervention takes place.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL