Passengers wait for their flights at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela. The airport continues functioning normally despite Trump's threats to impose a no-fly zone. Photo: Facebook/@aeropuertomaiquetia/file photo.

Passengers wait for their flights at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela. The airport continues functioning normally despite Trump's threats to impose a no-fly zone. Photo: Facebook/@aeropuertomaiquetia/file photo.