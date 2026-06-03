Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— On Monday, the Venezuelan government announced the initiation of surveillance and control measures at ports and airports starting this week for international travelers exposed to areas experiencing active Ebola outbreaks.

According to a statement issued by the Health Ministry, no cases of the Ebola virus have been reported in any country in the Americas.

However, Venezuelan health authorities emphasized that “the alert is active, and the surveillance and risk notification systems have been activated” in a joint coordinated effort with the Transport and Foreign Affairs ministries.

Global emergency and regional context

The precautionary measures follow an announcement on May 17, 2026, by the World Health Organization (WHO), which declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to outbreaks of the Ebola virus disease (Bundibugyo strain) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. As of May 31, 291 confirmed cases and 43 deaths have been reported globally.

Comparto con ustedes el siguiente #comunicado publicado por el @minsalud_ve : “El Gobierno de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, a través de un comunicado oficial, informó que los Ministerios para el Poder Popular para la Salud, Transporte y Exteriores, se mantienen en… pic.twitter.com/j1Z1WaNApG — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) June 2, 2026

While various international media outlets reported suspected cases in the US and Brazil, health authorities in those nations clarified that there are no officially confirmed cases in the continent. Venezuelan health officials reiterated that the current risk of transmission within Venezuela remains low.

Transmission and symptoms of the virus

The health ministry noted that the Ebola virus is not airborne. Instead, it is transmitted through direct contact with the blood, vomit, feces, urine, and other bodily fluids of infected individuals or through contact with contaminated objects and infected animals.

The virus is only transmissible after the onset of symptoms, which typically appear between three and 21 days following initial contact. Initial symptoms include the following:

• Fever, fatigue, and muscle aches;

• Headaches and sore throats;

• Advanced stages involving vomiting, diarrhea, organ damage, and bleeding.

Guidelines for travelers and port protocols

The Venezuelan health ministry reported on May 23 that in coordination with competent transport and foreign affairs authorities, strict healthcare protocols and an updated National Preparedness and Response Plan at all entry points would be applied. The WHO currently recommends avoiding unnecessary travel to areas with active transmission.

For individuals who have recently traveled to or had contact with people from affected regions, authorities urge frequent handwashing with soap and water or 70–80% alcohol. Anyone who develops symptoms within 21 days of travel is instructed to seek immediate medical attention and report their travel history.

Unofficial translation of the official statement

The full text of the official statement issued by Minister for Health Carlos Alvarad, on June 1, 2026, reads as follows:

On May 17, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to outbreaks of Ebola virus disease (Bundibugyo strain) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. As of May 31, 291 confirmed cases and 43 deaths had been reported.

Suspected cases in the United States and Brazil have been reported through various media outlets; however, to date, no officially confirmed cases have been reported in any country in the Americas.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, through the Ministry of Popular Power for Health, the Ministry of Popular Power for Transport and its affiliated entities, as well as the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs, remains on alert and has activated the risk surveillance and notification systems.

The Ebola virus is transmitted through direct contact with blood, vomit, feces, urine, and other bodily fluids of people who are sick or have died from the disease, or with objects contaminated with these fluids; it can also be transmitted by handling infected animals. It is not airborne. The virus is only transmitted after symptoms appear.

The initial symptoms of the disease are fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and sore throat; it can progress to vomiting and diarrhea, organ damage, and bleeding. These symptoms appear 3 to 21 days after initial contact with infected individuals or their bodily fluids.

Recommendations for travelers:

• Avoid contact with people coming from affected countries who are or appear sick or their bodily fluids: blood, urine, feces, saliva, vomit.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, using the proper technique, or with 70-80% alcohol.

• If you traveled to or had contact with people from the affected areas and in the following 21 days you develop any symptoms of illness, go to the doctor immediately and report your condition.

• The WHO recommends avoiding unnecessary travel to areas of active transmission in currently affected countries.

Health and safety protocols for ports and airports:

The Ministry of Popular Power for Health, in coordination with the competent authorities, will apply surveillance and control measures at entry points for travelers from areas with outbreaks starting this week, applying the care protocols and the health response plan according to the recommendations of the WHO.

Currently, the risk of transmission in Venezuela is low; we are monitoring the disease’s behavior worldwide daily. Timely information and prevention are our best tools. If you experience any compatible symptoms and have a history of travel, consult a doctor immediately.

Carlos Humberto Alvarado González,

Minister of Popular Power for Health

Caracas, June 1, 2026

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL