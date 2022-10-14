Media manipulation gets rowdy when there are moments of crisis, with the clear intention of generating opinion trends that add to a particular interest. Therefore, it was not surprising that some media played disinformation and tried to create fake news in the current situation in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, where a landslide has taken the lives of more than 40 Venezuelans. More than 50 also remain missing.

In social networks, an inhabitant and survivor of this tragedy went viral last Tuesday and Wednesday, stating that the government authorities and state security forces were not letting in humanitarian aid for the victims of Las Tejerías.

#VIRAL Vecinos de Tejerías como Isaac Castillo denuncian que militares estarían cobrando sobornos en $ para dejar pasar la ayuda a todos los afectados. Escuche lo que dice /video cortesía pic.twitter.com/gZzslH0QmZ — Dereck Blanco (@dereckblanco) October 12, 2022

The media and various websites that lend themselves to these false scenarios or fake news quickly took advantage of those seconds of the video to accuse and rant against the government of Nicolás Maduro. Once again they pointed out that they were not helping the people of Las Tejerías, and that the aid was being withheld. When, in reality, absolutely the opposite is happening.

It should be noted that from the very moment the avalanche occurred, Venezuelan authorities have been taking care of the inhabitants of the sector, and a command made up of several agencies has been created to help, search and rescue those affected. The Venezuelan government has been present in Las Tejerías since day zero of the tragedy; and has guaranteed the recovery and care of those who need it.

Para esto quiere ir la prensa prepago y las ONG de @jguaido a Las Tejerias? A manipular y a hacer política con la dificultad de nuestro pueblo? VÁYANSE AL CARAJO CHICO. NO ESTORBEN!!! pic.twitter.com/AZER4zz9Kc — Ricardo – Zurda Konducta (@RicardoKonducta) October 12, 2022

Fake fallen

Later, this same person, named Isaac Castillo, who was visibly upset in the initial video, gave much calmer statements to Telesur’s journalist Madelein Garcia. He expressed that he already understood how the authorities are working at the moment and that he spoke directly with Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, who has been present all the time in Las Tejerias at the instructions of the president.

In the video the Venezuelan Vice President can be seen explaining the whole distribution of aid and emergency response kits to Castillo and telling him that 23 distribution centers were created; all of them with an Army General in charge, to handle the distribution of all the aid and avoid chaotic aid distribution scenarios.

In addition, the reason why they are centralizing all the aid that arrives at the distribution centers, is to carry out an equitable distribution, Vice President Rodriguez explained to him. He also let the public know that he has seen the Army delivering food and emergency relief kits by air but he also explained that the organized community—that he is part off—has organized to also deliver that aid by foot.

5. Nos comentó q en ese momento no entendía porqué no podían llegar directamente las ayudas, ahora comprende q es un riesgo para ellos y para los que generosamente quieran apoyar”es un pueblo muy pequeño,aún están haciendo labores de rescate, si todo el mundo entra va a colapsar” pic.twitter.com/fn6bzo36P4 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) October 12, 2022

The ease and speed with which some media outlets distort and manipulate what actually happens is evident. They very often participate in fake news with very selfish intentions, especially in hard times like those experienced in Las Tejerías. Sometimes they manage to confuse public opinion, but the truth about Venezuela always comes to light.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DP

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.