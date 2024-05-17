Venezuela issued a statement condemning the new unilateral coercive measures imposed on Nicaragua by the United States.

In the statement issued on Thursday, May 16, Venezuela expressed that the sanctions intend to undermine a nation like Nicaragua in its unwavering anti-imperialist struggle.

#Comunicado 📢 Venezuela expresa su más profundo rechazo a las nuevas agresiones perpetradas por el Gobierno de Estados Unidos contra el pueblo y Gobierno de Nicaragua, al imponer este día, medidas coercitivas unilaterales contra dos empresas mineras que operan en territorio… pic.twitter.com/hPt8X2lYDX — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 16, 2024

It condemned the United States and its allies’ constant campaign to “break the Nicaraguan government’s strong anti-imperialist and patriotic will.”

The latest sanctions affect two mining companies operating in Nicaragua and the Russian Ministry of the Interior’s Training Center, located in the Nicaraguan capital, Managua.

The mining companies in question are Compañía Minera Internacional (COMINTSA) and Capital Mining Investment Nicaragua (Capital Mining), both of which were sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

An unofficial translation of the full statement is provided below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its strongest condemnation of the latest act of aggression perpetrated by the government of the United States against the people and government of Nicaragua, imposing unilateral coercive measures against two mining companies operating in Nicaraguan territory and against the Training Center of the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation located in the city of Managua.

The Venezuelan government condemns the constant campaign of the United States and its allies, which is trying by all possible means to break the strong anti-imperialist and patriotic will of the government of Nicaragua that defends the sacred right of its people to progress in peace and stability in the noble construction of a better, more just, and humanitarian present.

Venezuela urges the international community to condemn these retrograde and interventionist acts that intend to harm the inalienable and sacred right to free economic activity and self-determination of the people and reiterates its message of solidarity and brotherhood with the heroic Sandinista people and government.

Caracas, May 16, 2024

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.