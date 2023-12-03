The foreign affairs minister of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, visited Venezuela on an official tour, where he met with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil in Caracas.

After welcoming the Nicaraguan foreign minister in Caracas on Friday, December 1, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Gil highlighted in a Twitter post the cooperation agreements between the two countries, as well as the “long history of political and social alliance for consolidating Latin American and Caribbean integration.”

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, we welcome the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, Dennis Moncada, with whom we have reaffirmed the need to continue developing relations of deep friendship and cooperation between our peoples,” Gil wrote on social media. “Venezuela and Nicaragua have a long history of political and social alliance for consolidating Latin American and Caribbean integration and defeat Washington’s hegemonic intensions in the region.”

Since the arrival of Commander Hugo Chávez to the presidency of Venezuela and the return of the Sandinista Revolution to power in Nicaragua, the two countries have strengthened their bilateral ties. To date, Venezuela and Nicaragua have signed more than 60 agreements in strategic areas such as trade and industry, culture, energy and oil, science and technology, telecommunications, politics, mining, tourism, defense, and food security.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

