March 25, 2023
Foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil (left) shakes hands with the foreign minister of Brazil, Mauro Viera, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: Twitter/@yvangil.

Foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil (left) shakes hands with the foreign minister of Brazil, Mauro Viera, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: Twitter/@yvangil.