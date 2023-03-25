Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil held a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, in Dominican Republic on the eve of the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government. The two diplomats discussed issues related to the ongoing normalization of bilateral relations between Brazil and Venezuela.

Sostuve un grato encuentro con el Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Brasil, Mauro Vieira, para discutir la agenda bilateral y seguir avanzando en esta nueva etapa de relaciones diplomáticas.#Venezuela #Brasil #DiplomaciaDePaz pic.twitter.com/YnZU1wsicW — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 24, 2023

The two ministers met on Thursday, March 23, in the capital of Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, where they will represent their respective countries at the summit to be held during March 24-25. The summit will be attended by delegations from 22 Latin American and European countries, to discuss and adopt mechanisms for promoting development and integration in the Ibero-American region.

Earlier in the week, Gil and Vieira held a telephone call in which they discussed the progress in the normalization of bilateral relations, including as the ongoing negotiations on cooperation in the area of public health in the border region, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its website.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the next steps in the binational agenda, which would include a meeting of deputy foreign ministers in the coming weeks to determine priority issues.

