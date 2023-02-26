Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil ratified the schedule of restarting maritime transit with Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, on Saturday, February 25. This reopening of maritime borders comes as a result of the technical negotiations between Venezuela and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, an initiative that promoted the reestablishment of diplomatic and commercial relations, long awaited by business sectors in the three Dutch colonies in the Caribbean.

The information was announced by Minister Gil, who clarified that the transit with Curaçao and Bonaire will restart on April 3, while for Aruba the scheduled date is May 1. For Curaçao, both maritime and aerial transits will restart on April 3, while for the other two islands, aerial transits will be restored within the coming months.

Luego de finalizadas las mesas técnicas de negociación con el Reino de los Países Bajos 🇳🇱, reiteramos el cronograma de apertura del tránsito entre las islas para este 2023: ✅ Curazao 🇨🇼 3 de abril ✈️ 🚢

✅ Bonaire 🇧🇶 3 de abril 🚢

✅ Aruba 🇦🇼 1 de mayo 🚢 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 25, 2023

On previous occasions, the Venezuelan authorities expressed that the resumption of maritime and aerial transit will lead to the strengthening of Venezuela’s economic exchanges with the islands of the Netherlands Antilles. This commercial exchange will have a positive impact on the economy of both Venezuela and the islands.

Relations with Brazil reactivated

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Gil reported that Manuel Vadell, Venezuela’s designated ambassador to Brazil, has presented his credential to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

Thus, the Venezuelan ambassador will be able to officially start his work in Brazil. President Maduro expressed joy at the reactivation of Venezuela-Brazil bilateral ties.

¡Buenas nuevas! Se abre el camino para el reinicio de las relaciones diplomáticas entre la República Federativa de Brasil y la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Celebro la nueva etapa de hermandad y cooperación entre dos pueblos hermanos. https://t.co/JavUZurzEN — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 25, 2023

After becoming the president of Brazil, Luiz Inázio Lula Da Silva had expressed his willingness to resume relations with Venezuela, after the rupture by former President Jair Bolsonaro.

