Venezuela has called upon the Ibero-American Summit to express an unconditional condemnation of the use of unilateral coercive measures that have been detrimental to the right to development of the peoples. The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, made the proposal at the meeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers on Friday, March 24.

“We have asked for a condemnation, and it has been a unanimous condemnation,” Minister Gil stated, adding that the 28th Ibero-American Summit has decided to unanimously condemn unilateral coercive measures. The condemnation will be reflected in the final declaration to be made by the heads of state and government on Saturday.

Gil also reported that, through the governments of Spain and Portugal, Venezuela made a request to the European Union to repeal all unilateral coercive measures against the Venezuelan people.

“The intention of the United States government, through its satellites in the world, to limit Venezuela’s capacity of action in multilateral forums has not found support [at the summit] at any time,” Gil added. “The rule of law has been final, and that is what we are exercising here.”

Venezuela has been present in all multilateral forums. “We never left the space,” said Gil, adding that the country has participated in the United Nations, CELAC, UNASUR, and ALBA.

“We have been continuously present at all the 28 editions of the Ibero-American summit,” he stressed.

Challenges for Iberoamerica

According to Gil, the main challenge facing the Ibero-American region is the fight against inequality, closing the gap between rich and poor countries, and closing the gap between the rich and the poor in every country. “That is what Venezuela will continue to promote, social justice and equality,” he stated.

Venezuela also emphasizes that the summit should be a space for exchange, relations, and promotion of respect for the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which establishes international law, the principle of non-intervention, sovereignty, and the right of peoples to choose their form of government.

The meeting of Ibero-American foreign ministers took place on Friday, March 24, preceding the official inauguration of the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The meeting was held at the Convention Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), in Santo Domingo, capital of Dominican Republic.

The main themes of this year’s summit are investment, sustainability, social commitment, new financing models, connectivity and digital transformation, climate action, tourism, infrastructure, energy, transition to renewables, and financial security.

