Support for the work of Chilean President Gabriel Boric fell by eight points and is now at 33%, after a brief rise following his recent rendering of accounts. Only seven days ago, the weekly Plaza Pública survey conducted by the research firm Cadem gave the president of Chile an approval rating of 41%, his best result since June 2022.

Similarly, the disapproval of the president grew again, going from 51% to 62% among those interviewed.

Regarding the Constitutional process, more than half of those surveyed affirmed that they will vote against the new draft in the plebiscite on December 17.

While 26% declared themselves in favor of the project to draft a new Constitution, only 16% said they were very informed about the draft prepared by the Commission of Experts.

This Monday, the process of drafting the new Constitution, based on a draft written by experts appointed equally by the Senate and the deputies, begins at the former headquarters of the National Congress in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

The work will be carried out in commissions over the course of five months. These commissions will be chaired by representatives of the right and the extreme right, who now have an absolute majority and the power of veto in these commissions.

Plaza Pública also measured the popularity of political figures. In first place was the mayor of Providencia, Evelyn Matthei, with 70% approval, followed by her colleague from La Florida, Rodolfo Carter, with 62%.

Matthei belongs to the National Renewal party and Carter is from the Independent Democratic Union, both on the right, and both have presidential aspirations.

Luis Silva, of the extremist Republican Party, receded in popular sympathy and fell to 44% approval.

(Prensa Latina)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

