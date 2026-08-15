The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, speaks at the funeral of the victims of the US bombing of Cuba just before the Playa Girón invasion attempt, April 16, 1961. Photo: KPA.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, speaks at the funeral of the victims of the US bombing of Cuba just before the Playa Girón invasion attempt, April 16, 1961. Photo: KPA.