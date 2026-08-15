On Friday, August 14, Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) released an updated official report on the national situation following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in San José del Palmar, Chocó.

According to the authorities, the emergency affected 15 departments and 426 municipalities across Colombia, leaving 45,523 families and 102,263 people affected. The death toll was updated to 285, while the number of injured reached 3,975, and 379 people remain missing.

🚨 #Actualización cifras de afectaciones | Sismo de magnitud 7,4 en San José del Palmar, #Chocó Con corte a las 6:30 a. m. del 14 de agosto: 📍 Balance nacional: 15 departamentos y 426 municipios afectados; 45.523 familias y 102.263 personas afectadas. Población: 285 personas… https://t.co/79lE6ci6dv pic.twitter.com/EMeyQYCJge — UNGRD🇨🇴 (@UNGRD) August 14, 2026

Emergency teams rescued 354 people alive in the affected areas. Regarding the impact on buildings, 12,828 houses were affected, 73,455 properties were damaged, and 121 buildings completely collapsed.

In terms of public service infrastructure and essential facilities, the UNGRD reported structural damage in 2,205 educational centers, 1,208 community centers, 240 health institutions, 73 aqueducts, and five airports.

Road damage includes 210 highways, 44 vehicular bridges, and 13 pedestrian bridges. As for animal care, authorities rescued 169 animals and are attending to another 247 in the shelters while comprehensive assistance efforts continue.

Meanwhile, relatives of the earthquake victims remain in tents in front of the Institute of Legal Medicine in Cali under severely vulnerable conditions, demanding official responses and the immediate continuation of rescue efforts.

Facing pressure from organized communities, Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder announced from the Unified Command Post that the search window in the city’s critical points had been extended, specifying that local brigades are receiving assistance from specialized delegations from the United States and Israel to search for survivors in the collapsed structures.

Emergency teams rescued 354 people alive in the affected areas. Regarding the impact on buildings, 12,828 houses were affected, 73,455 properties were damaged, and 121 buildings completely collapsed.

In terms of public service infrastructure and essential facilities, the UNGRD reported structural damage in 2,205 educational centers, 1,208 community centers, 240 health institutions, 73 aqueducts, and five airports.

Road damage includes 210 highways, 44 vehicular bridges, and 13 pedestrian bridges. As for animal care, authorities rescued 169 animals and are attending to another 247 in the shelters while comprehensive assistance efforts continue.

Meanwhile, relatives of the earthquake victims remain in tents in front of the Institute of Legal Medicine in Cali under severely vulnerable conditions, demanding official responses and the immediate continuation of rescue efforts.

Facing pressure from organized communities, Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder announced from the Unified Command Post the extension of the search window in the city’s critical points, specifying that local brigades are receiving assistance from specialized delegations from the United States and Israel to search for survivors in the collapsed structures.

The popular demand contrasts with the stance adopted by President Abelardo de la Espriella’s administration, which declared the national rescue phase concluded just three days after the disaster. This measure was ratified by Interior Minister Rodrigo Lara, who claimed that this phase ended quickly to make way for humanitarian assistance.

Colombian authorities’ decision disregards the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group’s protocols, which state that these operations should be sustained for five to seven days after the catastrophe. The announcement that the search-and-rescue phase was concluded caused deep distress among the communities affected by the tragedy.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF