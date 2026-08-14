The president of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and general secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, stated that “the Sahrawi people have taken the irreversible decision to continue their war of independence until they achieve full sovereignty over all the territory of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.”

In his inaugural speech for the 14th edition of the Summer University for Polisario Front and Sahrawi State on Tuesday, August 11, President Ghali said that the Sahrawi people will continue their resistance for liberation “by all legitimate means, in order to impose their full sovereignty over all their national territory.”

“The people have endured more than fifty years of perseverance, endurance, struggle, sacrifices, and suffering, with blood, sweat, and tears with unwavering determination, firm resolution, and unshakable faith in the inevitable victory and the achievement of their noble and sacred goals,” he added.

The Sahrawi president highlighted that “the slogan chosen for this edition of the Summer University, ‘Self-determination and Independence: An Inalienable Right,’ is a very appropriate slogan for this stage, not only in the struggle of the Sahrawi people but also in light of the dangerous and rapid events happening around the world.”

These statements come amid renewed expansionist policies of Morocco in Western Sahara, carried out with the support of US President Donald Trump and growing Israeli presence in the region.

In this regard, Ghali said in his speech that “a regime that bases its constitution on what it calls ‘legitimate borders,’ instead of internationally recognized borders, turns all neighboring countries into easy targets, vulnerable to invasion and aggression at any time,” referring to Morocco.

“To achieve its objectives, the Moroccan state employs all means, however vile and despicable they may be, including drug trafficking, drug consumption, along with other tactics that include supporting transnational organized crime gangs and terrorist groups,” he added.

(Sahara Press Service) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD