July 6, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro holding the saber of Simón Bolívar, during a ceremony for FANB officers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@Educacion_MPPD.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro holding the saber of Simón Bolívar, during a ceremony for FANB officers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@Educacion_MPPD.