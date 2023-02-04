On Friday, February 3, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amir Abdollahian, arrived in Venezuela with the purpose of fulfilling work agendas and establishing strategic alliances to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

The Iranian representative was received by the Minister of People’s Power for Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán; the Deputy Minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, Tatiana Pugh; and the Persian Ambassador accredited in Caracas, Hojjatolah Soltani.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil welcomed his Iranian counterpart through his Twitter account on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, who affirmed the strengthening of the strategic cooperation of both nations “in defense of sovereignty and self-determination.”

Bilateral relations between Venezuela and Iran date back 60 years and have been strengthened comprehensively with the Bolivarian Revolution and the two nations’ subsequent cooperation in development.

Gil said he was pleased with the visit of his counterpart to the Casa Amarilla (Yellow House) and reiterated Venezuela’s willingness to continue “deepening the various issues of interest of our strategic alliance.”

The sister nations have always expressed their repudiation of the economic blockade and unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US empire.

Both countries have signed agreements in the energy, science, oil, defense, cultural, economic, food, and other sectors.

Agreements between Iran and Venezuela

In June 2022, President Nicolás Maduro visited the Islamic country during his Eurasian tour and met with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, with whom he coordinated mutually beneficial advancements in the economic and commercial fields.

Recently, Venezuela and Iran signed four agreements for the promotion and development of the Venezuelan automotive sector. These agreements were established at the closing of the Iran-Venezuela 2022 Scientific, Technological, and Industrial Expo Fair, held at the Poliedro de Caracas from September 15 to 19.

To date, more than 200 agreements have been signed between the two countries in the science, technology, mining, food, and oil sectors.

