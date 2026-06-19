Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian holds the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, which formally ends the war and lifts the US naval blockade, following the official signing of the document on June 18, 2026. Photo: IRNA.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian holds the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, which formally ends the war and lifts the US naval blockade, following the official signing of the document on June 18, 2026. Photo: IRNA.