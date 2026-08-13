Tehran has continued to deny claims that there are any talks with the US, which has repeatedly violated the MoU with attacks and a blockade

Iran has rejected claims and reports that it has agreed to a 60-day “ceasefire extension” with Washington, sources told British news agency Reuters on 12 August.

The report came as Turkish media claimed an extension agreement has been made. “There were no discussions between Iran and the US to extend their ceasefire,” Reuters reported, citing “Iranian sources.”

​“From Tehran’s perspective, the [initial] deal had no start date ‌and therefore had nothing to extend,” the sources added.

A 60-day de-escalation period involving a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the now reimposed US blockade was meant to commence after the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) was announced.

Yet Washington began violating the understanding immediately. Iran retaliated, prompting more deadly US strikes and harsher retaliatory operations by Tehran last month.

The MoU stipulated an “immediate and permanent termination of military ​operations on all fronts,” Reuters‘ sources said.

“There is no talk of an extension because, from Iran’s perspective, there is ​no period that began and therefore nothing to extend. The ​US violated the interim agreement 48 hours after it was reached and ‌withdrew ⁠from it a few days later.”

“One of the issues that is being discussed via mediators is the US returning to the ⁠interim ​agreement and defining a timeframe for implementing ​the commitments. There has been absolutely no progress on this issue,” the sources added.

Tehran also continues to officially deny reports and claims by officials that direct US–Iran talks are ongoing.

Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency (AA) had cited its own sources as saying on Wednesday that a 60-day extension was agreed to.

The US and Iran have “agreed” to extend a 60-day ceasefire under the Islamabad MoU as the agreement is set to expire on 17 August,” the report states, citing Pakistani government sources.

“Both sides have conveyed their consent to the mediators to extend the deadline. However, the two sides are exchanging messages to decide on the extension period,” the sources added.

In June, Washington agreed to an MoU that set out several points to build on in future talks – including some form of reparations or a fund for the destruction caused by the illegal US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic.

Another key point of the MoU is a joint Iranian–Omani Hormuz management mechanism, without US involvement but possibly with regional states.

The MoU includes, as well, a full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, a withdrawal of US forces from the areas surrounding Iran, asset releases, and sanctions removal.

It does not include Iran’s ballistic missile program or its support for resistance groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

US President Donald Trump was criticized by Israeli media and officials for the agreement.

Washington renewed heavy bombardment of Iran for weeks last month. Tehran responded with heavy and destructive attacks on US military bases across the region, inflicting heavy casualties on US troops.

The US president recently paused his campaign, claiming mediators were requesting de-escalation.

US media reports said that the pause came after the military advised Trump that the strikes were ineffective.

Hormuz is closed by Iran, and Washington has reimposed its illegal blockade on Iranian ports.

US military bases across the region have been severely damaged by retaliatory Iranian strikes since the start of the illegal war on Iran in late February.

Thousands of Iranians have been killed, and critical civilian infrastructure across the country has been bombed by the US and Israel.