The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has struck more than 100 targets in the city of Tel Aviv in retaliation for the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani, Iran’s former top security official, in the unprovoked US-Zionist aggression against the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, the IRGC announced striking the targets during the 61st wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 in the face of the aggression.

The hostile objects, the statement added, were targeted using multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles as well as Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles as a means of avenging the martyrdom of Dr. Larijani, general secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

“During these intense lightning strikes, the Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles hit more than 100 military and security targets in the heart of the occupied territories without facing any obstruction,” it added.

The IRGC put the facility characterizing this stage of the reprisal down to “the disintegration of the Zionist regime’s multilayered and highly advanced air defense systems.”

It cited field information as pointing to taking place of a “partial blackout” in Tel Aviv as a result of the reprisal that also resulted in the regime’s forces’ having a harder time controlling the situation at hand and rescuing those affected.

The Corps, meanwhile, said Operation True Promise 4 had so far either killed or injured more than 230 Zionists.

The retaliation began following the launch of Washington’s and Tel Aviv’s most recent bout of unlawful aggression towards the Islamic Republic.

In addition to Tel Aviv, it has targeted sensitive and strategic enemy objects in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the occupied port of Haifa, Be’er Sheva, which serves as the regime’s technological epicenter, and the Negev Desert.

US outposts across the region, including those located in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia have also faced intense reprisal.

Ali Larijani martyred in US-Zionist aggression

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was martyred in the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, March 17, the General Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council announced the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani alongside his son, Mortaza Larijani; the SNSC deputy for security, Alireza Bayat; and a number of their bodyguards.

The statement described martyrdom as Dr. Larijani’s “long-held dream,” attained following a lifelong struggle aimed at the advancement of the country and its Islamic Revolution.

It noted the martyred top security official’s sustained endeavor “up until the very final moments of his blessed life” towards securing the nation’s interests, as well as his consistent counsel for the people and their authorities to maintain unity in the face of hostile measures against the country.

The Secretariat added that the martyrdom would further steel the resolve of the nation and its officials to persist in elevating the Islamic Republic’s stance.

Dr. Larijani also served as a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and a senior advisor to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He previously served as speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) for 12 years before being succeeded by Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.

Throughout his long and successful political career, Larijani also contested presidential elections and served as head of the national broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The unprovoked and illegal aggression against the country began on February 28 with the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as several top-ranking military commanders.

(PressTV, PressTV)