On Thursday, May 14, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reported that, for the first time, the United States government has publicly formalized an offer of humanitarian assistance to the island.

The US announcement, made through a statement from the State Department, includes $100 million in aid, “which would be distributed in coordination with the Catholic Church and other independent and reliable humanitarian organizations.”

Por primera vez, el gobierno de #EEUU formaliza de manera pública, mediante un comunicado del Departamento de Estado, un ofrecimiento de ayuda a #Cuba valorado en 100 millones de dólares. Sigue sin aclararse si será ayuda en efectivo o material, y si se destinará a las… pic.twitter.com/GjOhrfkupt — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 14, 2026

In response to the proposal, the Cuban foreign minister noted that it remains unclear whether the support will be delivered in cash or in material resources. He also emphasized the importance of using these funds to cover the most critical needs currently faced by the population due to the intensified US blockade, emphasizing the urgency of acquiring fuel, food, and medicines.

Rodríguez stated that the Cuban government does not reject foreign aid offered in good faith and for cooperation, whether bilateral or multilateral. In this regard, he expressed the Cuban officials’ willingness to understand the technical details of the offer and its implementation. He highlighted the positive experience of joint work that the Cuban State conducts with the Catholic Church.

Minister Rodríguez considered this gesture of generosity incongruous given the economic sanctions that Washington enforces against the country. He emphasized that the aid is expected to be free from political schemes “and attempts to take advantage of the shortages and pain of a besieged people.”

In the same vein, he pointed out that the greatest benefit for the Cuban people would be the cessation of economic, commercial, and financial blockade, which has recently been intensified and affects all sectors of society.

The public formalization of the aid offer by the United States occurred just a few days after Foreign Minister Rodríguez dismissed statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who claimed that Washington had made the aid available but that the Cuban government was preventing its distribution.

At that time, Rodríguez called that claim a “fable” and a “lie,” declaring that no official or public offer had been made through appropriate channels.

Given the lack of transparency regarding the aid, the delivery logistics, or a formal proposal to the Cuban authorities, Minister Rodríguez questioned whether it was “deception or a dirty deal to undermine our independence.”

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF