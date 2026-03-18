 China’s Solar Systems Aid Boosts Cuban Health Centers – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 18, 2026
Beyond the hospital network of more than 280 hospitals and 430 polyclinics, the project will also reach some 2,000 homes in isolated rural areas that historically lack stable access to electricity. Photo: Adelante Newspaper.

Beyond the hospital network of more than 280 hospitals and 430 polyclinics, the project will also reach some 2,000 homes in isolated rural areas that historically lack stable access to electricity. Photo: Adelante Newspaper.