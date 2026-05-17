By Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement – May 15, 2026

Seventy-eight years have passed since the Palestinian Nakba: the displacement, uprooting, massacres, Zionist settler-colonialism, and attempts to erase Palestine from history, geography, and consciousness. Yet our Palestinian people have proven, time and again, that the will of free peoples is stronger than all projects of genocide and oppression.

Despite massacres, siege, wars and displacement, the Palestinian people, together with all the free people of the world, continue to impose their just national cause upon the world through their steadfast popular will, refusing submission, surrender, or acceptance of the colonial reality. Our people have proven that they are prepared to go further than the world expects, and at times even further than our people themselves expect, in defense of their rights and goals of liberation and return. The glorious Al-Aqsa Flood on 7 October 2023 was a clear expression of this historical truth and of the deeply rooted fighting spirit of our people and their heroic resistance.

The Day of Palestinian Struggle, the fifteenth of May, is not merely an occasion to commemorate the ongoing Nakba; it is a day to renew our commitment to Palestine, from the river to the sea, to the right of return for Palestinian refugees, and to the choice of comprehensive resistance as the natural path in confronting the Zionist colonial project backed by the forces of global imperialism. Revolution is the only strategic option capable of achieving our people’s national and social liberation and of breaking the chains of the racist Zionist regime on the road to its removal from our land and region.

At this dangerous historical moment, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement affirms that our people are in urgent need of a genuine revolutionary approach, forged by the hands of its sons and daughters, capable of moving our people from fragmentation, division, and retreat into a new stage rooted in popular unity, resistance, and revolutionary popular organization: returning the Palestinian cause to the path of liberation and return, far from the illusions of settlement, surrender, and political and economic dependency.

The past decades have proven that the dominant Palestinian elite that seized control of national decision-making, monopolized representation, and suffocated the spirit of the Palestinian cause, an elite backed by the reactionary Arab order, is no longer capable of producing anything except further paralysis, division, and surrender. This comprador class, tied to the Oslo path, security coordination, and political subordination, has become a heavy burden on our people’s struggle and one of the principal obstacles to rebuilding a genuine national liberation project.

Accordingly, defeating this approach at the political, popular and organizational levels has become a national necessity in order to restore Palestinian decision-making to the masses of our people and their living, struggling forces, and to rebuild a Palestinian, Arab, and international national liberation movement grounded in resistance, popular unity, and comprehensive confrontation with occupation and colonialism.

On the Day of Palestinian Struggle, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement salutes the Palestinian prisoners’ movement, which represents the first line of defense for Palestine and one of the brightest expressions of the Palestinian liberation struggle, and the thousands of prisoners who confront the Zionist repression machine inside prisons and detention centers with their bare chests. Palestinian prisoners today are subjected to a brutal campaign of revenge that includes torture, starvation, isolation, medical neglect, and deliberate killing in an attempt to break their will and destroy the fighting spirit of our people. Occupation prisons have been transformed into centers of torture and slow extermination, where the most horrific violations are committed against prisoners under the cover and support of imperialist powers and official international silence. Therefore, the responsibility to support the prisoners’ movement, escalate solidarity campaigns for the prisoners, and expose Zionist crimes against them before the peoples of the world is a national, moral, and political responsibility borne by all living forces among our people, our nation, and the free people of the world until all prisoners are liberated and their full freedom wrested from the occupation prisons.

In this context, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement affirms that the Palestinian youth generation, especially in the refugee camps and throughout the diaspora, bears a historical and central role in the coming stage. The youth of Palestine in exile are not merely a human extension of their cause; they are a living and vanguard part of the national liberation project, carrying the memory of the Nakba, the consciousness of resistance, and the will to return. The responsibility of rebuilding the Palestinian national movement on revolutionary, democratic, and fighting foundations requires the involvement of younger generations in the path of liberation and in the arenas of popular, cultural, political, and media organization, reclaiming the historical initiative in confronting attempts at liquidation, containment, and normalization.

The movement also affirms that Palestinian women have always been, and remain, at the heart of the battle for national liberation, from besieged villages, refugee camps, and prisons to the fields of resistance and popular and organizational struggle. The central leadership role of Palestinian women is not symbolic or secondary; it is an essential part of the struggle for national and social liberation and of the process of rebuilding the Palestinian national movement on the basis of broad popular participation, justice, and human dignity. Palestinian women have proven throughout decades of struggle that they are full partners in shaping resistance, steadfastness, and revolutionary consciousness, and that no genuine liberation project can rise without their active and leading presence at all levels of national work.

The Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement extends a special militant salute to national liberation movements, revolutionary and progressive forces, and the free people of the world who stand alongside the Palestinian people in their historic struggle against Zionist colonialism and global imperialism. The cause of Palestine today is not merely the cause of one people, but a cause of global human liberation in the face of racism, colonialism, domination, plunder, and war. Accordingly, the movement calls for reclaiming the fifteenth of May as the Day of Palestinian Struggle as well as the annual commemoration of the ongoing Nakba, and as a global day of solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable national rights, foremost among them the right of return to Palestine, the right to self-determination, and the right of our people to resist occupation by all legitimate means, especially through armed resistance. We also call for escalating campaigns of boycott and the popular, political, cultural, athletic, and academic isolation of the Zionist entity, and for strengthening the international solidarity front with our people’s struggle until colonialism is defeated and justice is achieved throughout all of Palestine, from the river to the sea.

On the Day of Palestinian Struggle, the 78th anniversary of the ongoing Nakba, we renew our affirmation that Palestine will not be defeated, and that its people, who have withstood 78 years of displacement, massacres, siege, and genocide, are capable of renewing their revolution and creating a new future and a new dawn, no matter the sacrifices.

Glory to the martyrs

Freedom for the prisoners

Healing for the wounded

Victory to the resistance

Long live international solidarity with Palestine

Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement

15 May 2026

(Masar Badil)