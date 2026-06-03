Iraqi forces backed by the Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization units) advance towards the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, August 22, 2017. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/file photo.

Iraqi forces backed by the Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization units) advance towards the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, August 22, 2017. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/file photo.