Colombian Military Supplies Discovered at Encampments in Zulia & Apure

This Sunday, March 6, the Venezuelan Operation known as Escudo Bolivariano [Bolivarian Shield], intended to expel TANCOL (armed drug-trafficking Colombian terrorists) and other criminal organizations from Venezuela, confiscated weapons of various calibers and uniforms belonging to the Colombian military in the state of Apure.

The following objects were seized in the state of Apure by the División Fluvial 352 of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela:

One US-made shotgun

One Motorola DGR 6157 signal repeater with an antenna and cables

One universal UB 12V car battery

Two Aico brand radio chargers with cables

One bag of gunpowder

Two plain uniforms

One camouflaged uniform

Four bags of clamps and Colombian-made military clothing

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Authorities: Colombian Paramilitaries Fled Apure due to FANB Operation

During the operations, which took place in Capanaparo, in the town of Rómulo Gallegos in the Elorza region, José Luis Rodríguez “El Negro” was detained after he was found hiding in some bushes. Apart from the aforementioned items, according to Últimas Noticias, “the camp was equipped with various medical supplies and two notebooks with logistical and tactical information.”

La #FANB continúa desplegada expulsando de nuestro territorio

a los invasores colombianos sembradores de explosivos, laboratoristas de drogas y mercaderes de la muerte! En este territorio de paz y libertad aqui no hay cabida para los psicotrópicos, no es nuestra naturaleza! pic.twitter.com/s4Yajv0Oe5 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) March 6, 2022

The FANB [Bolivarian National Armed Force] continues to be deployed,” wrote Venezuelan General Domingo Hernández Lárez, “expelling invading Colombians, merchants of death who bring explosions and drug laboratories. In this land of piece and freedom there is no place for narcotics, it is not in our nature.”

Military sources also reported that a camp with weapons and uniforms belonging to the Colombian army was found in Corral de Nava, a rural area in the township of Miranda, in Zulia State.

Sources have claimed that during the operation there was a confrontation between members of the criminal organization, led by Erick Alberto Parra Mendoza, a former military member also known as “Yeiko Masacre,” which resulted in the death of “El Noño.”

RELATED CONTENT: FANB Neutralizes Explosives Planted by Colombian Terrorists in Apure School

The CONAS (National Anti-Extortion and Anti-Kidnapping Command) found the following items:

One light automatic rifle with two cartridges

Eight bulletproof vests with the insignia of the Yeiko Masacre Armed Group

Six camouflaged uniforms of the Colombian National Army

One ammo bandolier with forty 762×51 caliber cartridges

One Ford Explorer truck

One KLR Suzuki motorcycle without plates

It isn’t the first time that FANB has found equipment and arms belonging to criminal organizations and the Colombian military on Venezuelan soil. Under the government of Iván Duque, Colombia’s military and criminal groups have maintained a symbiotic relationship and have sought to extend organized crime networks onto Venezuelan soil.

Featured image: Military uniforms seized by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB). Photo: FANB

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.